Uniontown
Barbara M. Roche, 86, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born May 17, 1935, in Uniontown, a daughter of Jesse H. Murphy and Iva Paull Murphy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Wendell and Donald Murphy; and a sister, Betty Sally.
Barbara graduated from Uniontown High School with the Class of 1953. She worked as a medical transcriptionist for the Uniontown Hospital and then for Dr. Carey McMonagle until her retirement.
Barbara was a member of the Walnut Hill United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She enjoyed reading and was an avid card player.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Thomas Roche; two daughters, Beth Egnot and husband Tim of Aliquippa, and Shelley Roche of Uniontown; three grandchildren, Zachary Egnot and wife Kait, Erin Morse and husband Stephen, and Seth Egnot and wife Natalie; three great-grandchildren, Annie Morse, Claire Morse and Vera Egnot; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA 15401, where friends and family will be received from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 19. Visitation will continue from 12:30 until the 1:30 p.m. service celebrating Barbara's life Thursday, January 20, with Pastor Jean Fike officiating. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
The family asks any donations be made to Walnut Hill United Methodist Church or the Uniontown Public Library.
The family suggests memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com.
