Star Junction
Barbara Marie Hissom, 80, of Star Junction, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 3, 2023.
Born May 9, 1943, in Star Junction, she was the daughter of the late Allan Jones and Viola Hojara Chuboy, and step-father, Louis Chuboy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce, in 2019.
Barb graduated from Mary Fuller Frazier High School in 1961, where she was a beautiful majorette. Bruce and Barb married and had five children who were devoted to loving and caring for them into their final days.
Barb’s greatest joy was to be surrounded and active in the lives of her children and grandchildren. She loved swimming and indulged her young children in spending many days at Flatwoods Community Pool and then coming home to bake fresh berry pies. This was a favorite pastime for the entire family. She continued her love of swimming into her later years at the Mon Valley YMCA with her “Splash Dance” buddies. We fondly remember her endless hours volunteering at St. John’s School and Church; making hard tack candy and hoagies with her friends, counting the offering for the church, cleaning, prepping for the festival, and so much more.
She enjoyed Pysanky egg decorating, weekly thrift shopping with her daughters, and ending the day at her favorite place to eat, Eat’n Park. “Grandma” and “Gigi” always had her grandkids and great-grandkids in mind while on her thrifting adventures. Often, she would show up with bags of goodies specially picked out for each and every person. Her thoughtfulness is what we will remember most.
Barb is survived by her five children: daughter, Camellia Pato (fiance, Jeffrey Mascetta) of Monongahela; daughter, Bernadette (John) Malinak of Washington; daughter, Mary (Brian) Matty of Monaca; daughter, Sonja (Fred) Braun of Pittsburgh; son, Bruce Hissom II of Wylie, Texas; two sisters, Carol Hennessy of Belle Vernon and Connie (Doug) Molchan of Star Junction; nine grandchildren, Laura (Jeffrey) Litzenburger, Cassandra Malinak (Brandon Neff), Allison Pato, Jacob Pato, Brian (Mignon) Matty, Adam Matty, Patrick Matty, Kylene Brown, and Sophia Hissom; seven great-grandchildren, Louis and Ella Mae Litzenburger, Landon, Oliver and Scarlett Brown, Marlena Matty and Madeleine Matty.
Visitation will be held from 12 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 7th, at the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515.
Additional visitation until the Prayers of Transfer at 10 a.m. on Friday, in the funeral home, followed by funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church with the Reverend Rodolfo Mejia as celebrant. Interment will take place in St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Cemetery, Perryopolis.
Members of St. John the Baptist Church will pray the rosary for the departed soul of Barbara Hissom at 2 p.m. in the funeral home on Thursday.
Condolences accepted at the funeral home’s website, parzynskifuneralhome.com
