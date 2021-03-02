Uniontown
Barbara P. Popernack McClure, 91, of Uniontown, passed Sunday, February 28, 2021. She was born March 25, 1929, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Michael and Stella Vargo Popernack.
She was the mother of Marianne (Richard) Filiaggi and James D. (Kathleen) McClure Jr.; grandmother of Brandon James McClure, Christin (Ryan) Koubek, Elizabeth McClure-Hastings; and three great-grandchildren; sister of Mike (Mary Ann) Popernack and the late Helen Dunn and Frances Kurilko; several nieces and nephews survive.
Barbara was a member of St. Mary's (Nativity) Church of Uniontown and retired from Intermediate Unit One, California.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 4, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown. Prayers of Transfer will be at 9:15 a.m. Friday, March 5, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's (Nativity) Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Please wear masks and observe social distancing while attending viewing and church, also the number of people in the viewing room is limited at any one time.
The family offers its sincere gratitude to the staff at Mt. Macrina for the wonderful attention Barb received while in their care.
Written personal memories and tributes are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
