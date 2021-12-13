Crucible
Barbara R. Benchek, 63, of Crucible, passed away at 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021 in the Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown as the result of complications of COVID-19.
She was born November 11, 1958, in Waynesburg, a daughter of Ruth M. (Mitchell) Enci of Carmichaels, and the late Ernest Benchek, Sr.
Barbara resided in Crucible for the past 33 years and was a graduate of Carmichaels Area High School and California University of Pennsylvania.
She had worked as a counselor at the Greene County Prison and was currently working at Albert Gallatin Human Services at the Masontown, Pa. Senior Center. Barbara enjoyed walking, nature, bicycling, cooking, canning, baking, reading and watching old movies.
Surviving in addition to her mother, Ruth; a son, Brandon M. Kniha of White Oak; a daughter, Bethany Coyne (Josh) of Uniontown, Ohio; three grandsons who were the world to her and especially cherished, Abram Coyne, Samuel Coyne and Gabriel Coyne; a brother, Ernest Benchek (Barbara) of Canonsburg; her friend and companion of many years, Louie Balazick of Jefferson; aunts and uncles, Zane W. and Dolores Mitchell of Carmichaels and Charles K. and Jane Mitchell of Rices Landing, . and Ronald Boord of Uniontown; and nieces and nephews, Ernest and Missy Benchek, III of McMurray, Andrew and Ashley Benchek of Upper St. Clair, and Elizabeth and Chad Montgomery of Canonsburg.
Barbara was blessed with many special friends and coworkers including Dr. Evan T. Williams, Harry D. Gillispie, Marge Fox, Cathy Pavel, Jeff Brioli, Mary Hager, Tina Clutter, Mike Kraus, Carol the Antique Lady and several additional friends at the Masontown Senior Center.
Deceased in addition to her father are her step-father and walking companion, John Enci; her paternal grandparents, Anton and Elizabeth Zupancic and her maternal grandparents, Frank and Mary Mitchell; and aunts and uncles, Roxana Miller, Sarah Boord, Eleanor Andrews, Earl Garner Mitchell, John Mitchell, William Mitchell, Frank Mitchell and James Kunkle.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, the hour of a blessing service on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, Pa. The Rev. Michael A. Zavage, Jr. will officiate.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Carmichaels Historical Society, P.O. Box 309, Carmichaels, PA 15320. For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
