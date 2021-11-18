Fairmont, W.Va.
Barbara Sue Greenwood, 69, of Fairmont, W.Va., and a former longtime resident of Greene County, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021, in the Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., following a brief illness. Born December 29, 1951, in Waynesburg, she was a daughter of the late James A. and Ruth King Greenwood.
A 1970 graduate of Mapletown High School, Barbara was currently employed as a bookkeeper for Commonwealth Energy in Weston, and had previous worked as office manager for Tennant Vault Co. in Mount Morris, and also for Wayne Baker Mining in Point Marion. She was a skilled, competent, and dedicated employee.
Surviving is her devoted son, Paul Greenwood and his wife, Susan of Fairmont; one beloved granddaughter, Ava; her sister-in-law, Nancy Greenwood of Dilliner; several nieces and nephews and their families; and many friends.
Her only brother, Harry "Hank" Greenwood, died unexpectedly July 22, 2021.
Honoring her wishes, there will be no public services. Private interment will take place at the Monongahela Hill Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
Notes of condolences for the family may be left at www.herod-rishel.com.
