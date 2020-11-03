Greensburg
Barry A. Douglas, 67, of Greensburg, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020.
He was born August 18, 1953, in Uniontown, a son of the late Paul Douglas, and the late Dorothy Brownfield.
He is survived by his wife, Denise Woods; daughter, Laura and her partner Carmen of Los Angeles, Calif.; son, Kit and his partner Melissa of Indiana; brother, Brian and his wife Sharon of Belle Vernon; sister, Cheryl and her husband Jim of Uniontown; brother, Jeff and his wife Denise of Matthews, N.C.,; and brother Ron and his wife Paulette of Wooster, Ohio.
He was a veteran of the Air Force, stationed at Edwards Air Force Base in California during the Vietnam War.
Barry was a very caring man who consistently sought out ways to help others. He was exceptionally supportive of the personal interests and professional pursuits of his family members, and was truly someone that could be counted on to help in any way that he was able.
He was an avid golfer throughout his life and shared that interest with his friends. He had a hobby of architecture, designing and building several impressive home updates.
He was exceptionally accomplished in his career as a nuclear technician at Westinghouse Waltz Mill, being one of only a few in the country to obtain an advanced certification in his field. Throughout his career, he was able to travel much of the United States, as well as several other countries. He retired and was able to further develop and enjoy his hobbies.
He was locally known as the "Tomato Man", due to growing many, many tomatoes and other vegetables and sharing them with his family, friends, and neighbors. He came to understand the science behind vegetable growing, and even set up an indoor growing system to have fresh tomatoes year-round.
He believed strongly in the importance of education and intellect. He would always offer sage advice when needed, and was keen on philosophical conversations. He believed that people throughout the world are much more alike than different, and that "we are all just trying to survive."
Friends and family are welcome to a viewing from 3 to 7 p.m. and memorial service beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4th at BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 406 E. Washington Street, Mt Pleasant, PA. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a fund to support the unexpected costs of his services and his wife's health care.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-barry-douglas. To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
