Smithfield
Barry C. Zvolenski, 67, of Smithfield, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, in his home.
He was born in Brownsville March 5, 1952, a son of the late Paul C. and Delores Sebesky Zvolenski Koval.
Barry was a graduate of German Township High School Class of 1970 and earned an Associate Business Degree from WV Career College. Before retiring, he was employed as an admnistrator at a Software Company.
He was an active member of his church, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Walnut Hill, Uniontown, and an avid animal lover.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Paul C. Zvolenski.
Surviving are his brother, Gene (Vicki) Zvolenski; and sisters Paulette (Clyde) Davis, Paula (George) Balsinger, Terri Zvolenski, LuAnn (Joe) Oziemblowsky; sister-in-law Patty Zvolenski; and nephews Travis and Bryan Meadows.
A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, February 9, in St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 121 Walnut Hill, Uniontown, with Pastor Jim Engle officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown.
Private internment.
