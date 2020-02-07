Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.