Barry Cook Lepley Sr. passed away suddenly May 11, 2020, in Baltimore, Maryland.
He was born October 9, 1942, in Uniontown. He was the eldest son of the late Charles A. and Edna A. Lepley; beloved husband of Iris Joan Bauernfeind Lepley; devoted father of Barry Cook Lepley Jr. and his wife Catherine Miceli Lepley; loving grandfather of Carter William Lepley and Brooks Paul Lepley; dear brother of Buddy C. Lepley and his fianc Callee Suvak, Bonny J. Lepley Kessler and her husband M. Donald Kessler Jr., and the late Cindy L. Lepley Toth, Terry H. Lepley, and Randy L. Lepley; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and his devoted boxer, Miss Roxy.
Barry was raised in Perryopolis and graduated from Frazier High School. He had a long and dedicated career as a medical technologist at Memorial Hospital in Cumberland, Md. and at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center, the former Baltimore County General Hospital, and Johns Hopkins Bayview.
He was a member of Bishop Sebastian Council #5058 and Archbishop Francis P. Keough Assembly #385 Knights of Columbus.
He loved dancing at the old Blob's Park and at the Polish Home Club in Maryland.
Services are private.
Condolences may be expressed at https://www.ruckfuneral.com/obits.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Bary Lepley Sr., Grandfather of Carter '25 and Brooks '27 to https://www.loyolablakefield.org/make-a-gift
