Fairchance
Barry D. Blosser, 57, of Fairchance, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021, in his home.
He was born January 1, 1964, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, David G. Blosser Sr. and Dorothy Mae Wood Blosser; sisters, Ilene Blosser, Judith Baer and Susan Blosser; brother, David G. Blosser Jr.; and his wife of 38 years, Betty Isler.
Surviving are his siblings, Larry Joe Blosser Sr. and wife Barbara, and Pamela Saylor and husband Blair; 12 loving nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews.
Barry was very active in many local hunting, fishing and gun clubs. He was a social member of Smithfield-Fairchance American Legion Post 278 and Alfred Wilson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7219. He was a member of Free and Accepted Masonic Lodge in Uniontown.
Barry was retired from United States Steel.
The family will greet friends and family from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 7, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, November 8, with Pastor Melonie Lewellen officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
