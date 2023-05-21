Brownsville
On May 10, 2023, Barry Douglas transitioned to an eternal life of peace, surrounded by his loved ones. Barry was born April 5, 1974, in Brownsville, where he was raised and enjoyed hobbies such as fishing and four-wheeling.
Barry loved a good conversation and had a heart of gold. He would help any and everyone, even when he didn't have it to give.
Barry joined the United States Navy soon after graduating from Brownsville Area High School. Barry's military career spanned a decade, and he was very proud to be called a veteran.
While serving in the Navy, Barry developed a fondness for being on the water. He loved his job working on the barges, which often kept him out on the water for weeks at a time.
Barry leaves to mourn his memory, his mother, Connie Douglas; his sister, Terri Douglas; two brothers, Geoffrey Douglas (Lana Porter), and Charles Bush; his two daughters, Taylor Briana Douglas and Morgan Jean Douglas; his son, Khalif Rashaad Robinson; his grandsons, Kaiden and Kory; his beloved nephew, Charles Geoffrey Douglas (Samantha Kokay); his godson, Devon Bell; and his family of cousins, nieces and nephews, who also cherish his memory.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m., the hour of service, Sunday, May 21, in LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, with Pastor Alfred L. Thompson officiating.
Floral tributes and condolences may be submitted at www.lantzfh.com.
