Barry Francis Novasky

May 2, 1949 -
March 14, 2023
formerly of Masontown
Barry "Pine" Novasky of Satellite Beach, Fla., formerly of Masontown, was lifted on eagle's wings to join his Heavenly Father Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
Barry lived a life guided by the principles of Christianity. He focused on the positive aspects of life and asked that his family and friends remember him in the good times. Whether he was playing a round of golf, cards, or bocce at the Italian Club, watching Notre Dame football, or enjoying the slots at the casino, Barry did it with joy, often while entertaining others with his corny jokes.
Barry was a good man in every way. He was a devoted son, brother, cousin, brother-in-law, friend, husband, and father. His family and friends meant the world to him. He reveled in the accomplishments of others, did not judge, and always offered forgiveness. His sense of humor, intelligence and wit brought happiness to all who knew him.
He is reunited with his beloved parents, Frank and Kay Novasky; and his grandparents, aunts, and uncles. His dear friends also met him at Heaven's gate: Jack Andrews, Father Ronald Yogus, Damon Andrews, Johnny Hall and Mr. and Mrs. A. And let us not forget that his 4-legged companions, Luger, Peppy, Molly and Seve, were there to greet him, too.
His family asks you to envision him now hitting a jackpot, making a hole in one, eating pizza and hamburgers and laughing his infectious laugh. All the while with Motown music playing in the background, and Barry singing loudly and a little off-key.
Barry will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife, Sheilah Novasky, who feels fortunate to have had so many years with him and wishes she had many more. They spent 47 years building a beautiful, happy life together. He took care of her, and she took care of him. They renewed their marriage vows in 2022 and it was a wonderful day for all in attendance. His daughter, Kimberly Bradley (Ty), was blessed with a perfect father. She has his love, strength, and wisdom to guide her through life. His favorite teaching was, "Work hard, play harder, and pray for all you're worth." She will miss him more than words could convey. His sister, Peggy Santella (Michael), will miss the special connection only a brother and sister can share. Barry's many cousins will miss the love and laughter they shared with Barry. Barry's in-laws, Sheilah's brothers and sisters, fondly remember the magic shows he would perform and all the sporting events they attended together.
Barry leaves behind many cherished friends: Calvin Samples, Geno Tiberi, Joseph Siba, Danny Volchko, and Joseph Peluso to name but a few. These men, and many others not named here, are Barry's brothers. He was fortunate to have a great group of lifelong friends, those he met in his hometown of Masontown, or at St. Joseph's Hall, Saint Francis College, Saint Vincent College, Waynesburg College or at U.S. Steel.
Barry accomplished many things in his life. He earned several college degrees, including an MBA. He played seven musical instruments. He always provided for his family. He and Sheilah built a family home and completed a lot of the work together.
He was a coal miner, then a fire boss in the mines, and ended his career above ground, successfully unionizing the warehouse technicians and adopting a union contract.
Near the end of his life, he participated in a clinical trial, not only with the hope of prolonging his life, but to possibly help others with pancreatic cancer. Perhaps his biggest accomplishment is the love and laughter he shared with us all.
We will miss you, Pine.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you go to a casino and play the slots. One last spin for Barry!
If you choose to donate in Barry's name, please donate to: Italo American Citizens Club, 27 Acton Road, Masontown, PA 15461.
"Life is short. Work is overrated. Your entertainment dollars are best spent at the casino because you might win your money back."
- Barry F. Novasky
