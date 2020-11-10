Uniontown
“The Voice of the Mustangs”
Barry James Rosner, 68, “The Voice of the Mustangs,” of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 5, 2020.
Friends were received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 8, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 9. Visitation continues from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Tuesday, November 10, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, with Pastor Ronald Rosner officiating the service. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery in Hopwood. Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be in effect and all masks must be worn upon entering the building.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Barry J. Rosner Athletic Scholarship. Make checks payable to CFFC for the scholarship fund, 5 South Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown.
