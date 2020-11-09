Uniontown
"The Voice of
the Mustangs"
Barry James Rosner, 68, "The Voice of the Mustangs," of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 5, 2020. He was born Tuesday, February 26, 1952, a son of the late Paul and Myrtle Riggar Rosner. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Barry was a 1970 graduate of Fairchance Georges High School and a graduate of Penn State University with an Associates degree in Communications.
Throughout his lifetime, Barry embarked on various careers. He owned his own record store in the 1970s, worked at The Sound Track and was employed as an on-air broadcaster for several radio stations. Using his vast musical knowledge, he started a DJ business, providing local entertainment services.
Barry entered into a long-time employment relationship as an outside salesman with the Lance Corp. and was fondly known as "The Lance Man." Upon retirement from the Lance Corp., he became a sales representative for the A & I Fire Extinguisher Company until his illness forced him to resign.
Barry was the quintessential "people person." He never met a stranger. If you were fortunate enough to know Barry, you had a friend for life. Barry had a loyalty to Penn State University and made an annual trek to Happy Valley religiously. In the 1980s, Barry served as the announcer and statistician for the Fayette Campus Men's Basketball team and cheered them to victory when they won the PSCCA championship in 1982. He organized and directed a parade through the streets of Uniontown to honor the Fayette Campus team. He remained friends with those players and coaches for the rest of his life. Barry also organized, sponsored and coached the Blitz, a three-on-three basketball team. Barry's greatest enjoyment came from his long affiliation with the Laurel Highlands School District. When it came to LH, Barry was true to the Red, White and Blue. He served in so many capacities during his association with the Mustangs. He was the announcer, statistician, clock operator, booster officer and the biggest Mustang supporter of every LH activity. From the band, the prom, graduation ceremonies and sporting events, Barry was front and center, the best volunteer and cheerleader that you could ever imagine. On October 25, 2019, LH honored Barry by naming the press box the "Barry Rosner Press Box." He will be sorely missed by all who worked with him, loved him and considered him a friend.
Thank you to all of Barry's special friends who visited with him, transported him to appointments, brought food for him during his illness and prayed for him. Special thanks to the owners and staff of Monarch Meadow Personal Care Home who treated him like family and made him feel at home. Barry was blessed with four caring friends who gave unselfishly of themselves to travel this long and difficult journey with him: Lucinda Monaco, Rose Bodnar, Dale Johnson and Debby Hauger.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 8, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 9, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Tuesday, November 10, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, with Pastor Ronald Rosner officiating the service. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery in Hopwood. Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be in effect and all masks must be worn upon entering the building.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Barry J. Rosner Athletic Scholarship. Make checks payable to CFFC for the scholarship fund, 5 South Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown.
