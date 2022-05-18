Uniontown
Barry Keith Burwell, 64, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, in his home.
He was born June 22, 1957, in Uniontown, a son of the late Clarence E. Burwell and Bette Lou Humperys Burwell.
Barry was a 1975 graduate of Uniontown High School. He worked as a guard at the Fayette County Prison.
Barry enjoyed hunting, gun collecting, fishing, auto racing and watching the Pittsburgh Penquins.
Left to cherish Barry's memory are his sister, Lynda L. Burwell Fike and husband Tom of Uniontown; niece, Reagan Fike Rager and husband Dave of Brownsville; nephew, T. J. Fike of Uniontown; great-nephew, Travis Fike of Uniontown; and Barry's dog, Gunner.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m., the time of a service celebrating Barry's life, Thursday, May 19, with the Rev. Reagan Fike Rager officiating. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
