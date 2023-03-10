Uniontown
Barry L. Hixen, 62 of Uniontown passed away on Monday March 6, 2023 at home with his loving family by his side.
Visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext. Uniontown Saturday a funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. with Pastor Samantha Corbin officiating. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.comom
