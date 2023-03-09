Uniontown
Barry L. Hixen, 62 of Uniontown passed away on Monday March 6, 2023 at home with his loving family by his side.
Born September 24, 1960 in Connellsville, son of the late James D. and Mary E. Basinger Hixen.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 37 years Pamela Stiner Hixen; his daughter, Courtney L. Hixen; his sisters, Deborah (Richard) Fischer of McKean, Darlene (Kenny) Lowry of Mt. Braddock, Connie Wettgen (Dewayne McWilliams) of Connellsville, and his brothers, James "JD" (Wendy) Hixen and Mark Hixen, both of Dunbar; a very special nephew, Troy (Fiance Caroline Wingate) Lowry and numerous other nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great- nephews and his brother and sister-in-laws.
Barry worked in the Lumber industry and attended Franklin United Methodist Church and was a volunteer with the Dunbar VFD.
Special thank you to Alyssa from AHN Homecare, Dr. Jalil and the Oncology Dept. at Jefferson Hospital for the care given him.
Visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext. Uniontown Saturday a funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. with Pastor Samantha Corbin officiating. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.comom
