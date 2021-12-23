Perryopolis
Barry L. Lynch, 76, of Perryopolis, entered his heavenly home on Sunday, December 19, 2021.
He was born February 7, 1945, in Perryopolis, son of Van Mahlon Lynch and Olive Stuck Lynch.
He was a member of the Perryopolis United Methodist Church. He graduated from Frazier high School Class of 1963. He was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Barry was retired from US Steel, Irvin Works, was a Life member of the Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department, having joined at the age of 16, and held various offices, including chief of the department for 31 years from 1983-2014, member and past president of the Fayette County Firefighters Association, Western Pennsylvania. Fireman's Association, WPFA Hi-Hatters and Old Timers and Southwestern Pennsylvania Fire Chief's and Assistant Chief's Association. He was also a member of the former Perry Travel Club.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Nancy; son, David Lynch and wife Shelley, of Fayette City; two daughters, Suzanne Boni and husband AJ, of Star Junction, Darcie Lynch at home; grandson, Anthony Lynch and wife Michele; granddaughter, Alexis Boni; grandson, Gregory Lynch; great-grandson, Kyle Lynch and another one due in March; sister, Newana Seruga and husband Stanley, of Rochester, N.Y.; brother, Charles Lynch and wife Sylvia, of Perryopolis; brother-in law, E. James Eley of Fayette City; sister-in-law, Joyce Lynch of Perryopolis; sisters-in-law, Shirley and Joe Stewart of Slidell, La., Linda Palmerton of Pensacola, Fla., Jeri Lee Johnson and Wally of Donora, and Betty Lou and Bernie Sabatini of Mentor, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Harold Dwight, Harry Leonard and Donald R. Lynch; one sister, Linda K. Eley; nephew, Donald Lynch; mother and father-in-law, William and Geraldine Hutchinson.
Family and Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, December 26, 2021, in the social hall of the Perry Township VFD, 206 Liberty Street, Perryopolis.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021, in the social hall of the Perry Township VFD, with Pastor Ryan Washabaugh officiating.
Interment with full military honors accorded by Perryopolis Veterans of Foreign Wars Gold Star Post 7023, will follow in the Olive Branch Cemetery, Rostraver Township.
Officers and members of the Perry Township VFD will conduct a memorial service at 6 p.m. Sunday evening.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Perry Township VFD, or the Perryopolis United Methodist Church.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the ELEY/McCRORY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Fayette City.
