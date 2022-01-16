Perryopolis
Barry Lee Pradella Jr., 46, of Perryopolis, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born July 24, 1975, in Uniontown, a son of Barry Lee Sr. and Mary Ann Kotlar Pradella.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, April Strickler and her husband, Joseph of Perryopolis.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Michael and Stella Grzywinski Kotlar; paternal grandparents, Bruno and Irene Zerecheck Pradella.
Barry was a member of Saint John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church and enjoyed working on cars.
Barry's family would like to thank all his doctors and Fresenius Care of Uniontown for their kindness and care.
Barry's professional funeral services were private and entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Perryopolis.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.