Smock, Pa.
Barry S. Mortichesky Sr., 81, of Smock, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 4, 2023, at his home.
He was born on February 2, 1942, in Keisterville, son of the late Steve and Vera Sifton Mortichesky.
Barry was a lifetime member of the former St. Casimir Roman Catholic Church of Keisterville, and a member of the former St. Hedwig Roman Catholic Church of Smock. Currently, Barry was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church of Perryopolis.
He was a fourth degree member of The Knights of Columbus and member and treasurer of The Smock Community Center.
Barry retired from E.W. Bowman in Uniontown, where he was the Vice President of Finance and Control.
Barry is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Donna M. Petrone Mortichesky; two children, Barry S. Mortichesky, Jr. and wife, Yuko, and Gina Marie Bailey and husband, Commander James Bailey, USN.; two grandchildren, Barry S. Mortichesky, III and Stephan R. Mortichesky; brother, Brad Mortichesky and wife, Jackie; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Family and Friends will be received in The DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, from 11 until 12 p.m. on Friday, September 8th. A Prayer Service will be held at 12:15 p.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 1 p.m., at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, 3332 Pittsburgh Street, Perryopolis, with the Reverend Father Rodolfo Mejia as Celebrant.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
