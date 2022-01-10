Cumberland, Md.
Barry Thomas, 82, of Cumberland, Md., peacefully passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at his home.
Born January 29, 1939, in Uniontown, Mr. Thomas was the son of the late Earl Ralph Thomas and Mary Lyola Cullen Thomas.
He was also preceded in death by his wife of 53-1/2 years, Lilian May Thomas, January 22, 2021; and a sister, Patricia Ann Thomas.
A graduate of Saint John's Catholic High School, Class of 1956, Barry was also a graduate of Duquesne University School of Pharmacy, Class of 1961. He was a community Pharmacist for 50 years.
Barry is survived by his children, Scott Householder and wife, Barbara; Lisa Thomas; Susie Thomas and husband, Jeff Bennett. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Kevin and Chelsea Householder; and Liliana Zembower; his sister, Candice Volek; a lifelong friend, Regis Mahoney; and his loving Australian shepherd, Gracie.
Services were held in Cumberland, Maryland and interment was in St. Mary's Cemetery.
