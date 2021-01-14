Barry Wayne Sisler passed away Monday, January 11, 2021, at Hillside Manor Personal Care Home.
Born July 25, 1949, in Uniontown, he was a son of the late Stephen and Doris Cehula and Frank Sisler.
Barry was always able to spread joy by his bright blue eyes, infectious smile, and animated voices. Barry enjoyed working with his father and stepfather, helping his family, and especially attending Sunday family cookouts. He was a member of the Catholic church and attended daily Masses at the Friary. Barry found joy in playing the guitar, watching his favorite Western movies, and leather working. Those who were lucky enough to know Barry knew he would always be able to brighten their day no matter the circumstance. He will certainly be missed by many.
Left to cherish his memory are brothers Stephen (Ann) and Cameron Cehula; niece Juli; and nephew Thane. Also surviving are uncles and aunts Charles, Terry, Joyce and Gloria Hoch, Earl and Sugar Harned, Patricia Cehula; and many loving cousins.
Family members will be welcomed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, January 14, in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown. Immediately following the viewing, interment and prayer service will be officiated by the Rev. Father Tony Klimko at Sylvan Heights Mausoleum, outside. The family asks that all CDC and state guidelines be followed during all funeral services. PLEASE WEAR A MASK.
Special thanks to Brooke, Becky, Tracy, Heather and many others who took Barry under their wing. Their kindness and affection made life comfortable for Barry these last several years.
A celebration of Barry's life will be held this July 25, which would be his 72nd birthday, or when it is safe to do so.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Salvation Army.
We love you, Barry!
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.