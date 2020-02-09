Footedale
Bartholomew Francis McManus III, 73, of Harrisburg, departed this life Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was born in Footedale, a son of the late Bartholomew Francis and Mary McManus.
A graduate of German Township High School, he served in the U.S. Army, where he was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He retired from Noland Company and continued employment at Home Depot.
Mr. McManus was actively involved in finance and trade; an avid traveler who loved vacationing with his family in Stone Harbor, N.J.; a Corvette enthusiast; and he enjoyed watching football and staying abreast of political issues.
Mr. McManus is survived by his wife, Donna McManus; daughters Carole Lupey, Shannon Paul; son Bartholomew (Mick) McManus IV; grandchildren Lena Lupey-Green, Jenna Lupey, Bartholomew (Quint) McManus V, Jaylin McManus, Alicea McManus, Jackson McManus; daughter-in-law Crystal McManus; brother William McManus; sisters Mary Jane Murray, Bernice McManus; numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, February 16, at St. Francis of Assisi, New Salem, PA 15468.
Professional services entrusted to WALLACE FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Harrisburg, Pa.
