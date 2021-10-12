Smithfield
Bary W. Franks, 69 of Smithfield, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Ruby Memorial Hospital with his loving family by his side.
He was born August 11, 1952 in Uniontown, the son of the late Marshall Benjamin Franks and Nellie Smith Franks.
Surviving are his two sons, Josh Franks and fiancee Jessy Madison, and Aaron "Hank" Franks and wife Tiffany Tanner; one granddaughter, Avery Franks; loving girlfriend of 20 years, Janet; three brothers, Marshall "Ben" Franks and wife Roseann, Ernie Franks and girlfriend Diane Patterson, and Roger Franks and wife Claudette; and many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, friends and customers.
He was an owner and operator of Franks' Texaco in Smithfield for 46 years.
Private Family Services will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 Church Street, Fairchance, with interment in Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance.
