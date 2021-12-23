Uniontown
Beatrice Anne Deli Dyer, 74, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at her home with loving family by her side.
She was born October 13, 1947, in Uniontown.
Surviving are three children, Margaret V. "Peggy" Dyer (Felice Bergeret), H. Page Dyer, III (Natasha), and Patrick A. Dyer; grandchildren, and brothers and sisters.
Funeral arrangements will be announced by the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.