Uniontown
Beatrice Anne Deli Dyer, 74, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at her home following a lengthy illness, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born October 13, 1947, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Steve P. Deli, Sr., and Ann Ventura Deli.
In addition to her parents "Bea" was preceded in death by her beloved husband, H. Page Dyer, Jr.; sister-in-law, Katie Dyer; and brother-in-law, David Capan.
Bea graduated from Uniontown Senior High School in 1965, and had been employed as a secretary with Penn Dot, and for various area attorneys and magistrates across Fayette County.
She was a member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, where she served as a cantor and song leader for many years.
Bea loved to travel and share her gift of song with organizations across the tri-county area. She sang from the stage of the State Music Theatre, to the Vatican in Rome, where she sang with members from the Greensburg Diocese.
Bea sang at numerous weddings, funerals, and churches including St. Joseph, St. John Roman Catholic, Calvary United Methodist Church, First Presbyterian Church and on the Leland Bible Class radio broadcast of the Christ United Methodist Church. Her proudest moments include singing with the Greater Uniontown Chorale, numerous plays at the State Music Theatre, the Italian Fesival, and gatherings for Veterans. Her favorite stage productiuon was the "Sound of Music" and her role as Mother Superior.
Surviving are her children, Margaret V. Dyer (Felicie Bergeret), of Denver, Colo., H. Page Dyer, III. (Natasha), of Highlands Ranch, Colo., and Patrick A. Dyer, of Uniontown; her grandchildren, Adrian and Mila, who were a light in her life; sisters, Patty David (Bill), Betti Moser (Mike), Janice Deli, and Michele Bozek; brothers, Steve P. Deli, Jr., (Cheryl), and Michael Deli (Karen); as well as brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28th. A vigil prayer service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Transfer Prayers will be said at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29th, at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown.
Interment will follow in Mount St. Macrina Cemetery.
