Uniontown
Beatrice Beatrice Anne Deli Dyer, 74, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at her home following a lengthy illness, surrounded by her loving family.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28th. A vigil prayer service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Transfer Prayers will be said at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29th, at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown.
Interment will follow in Mount St. Macrina Cemetery.
