Uniontown
Beatrice E. Coleman, 108, of Pittsburgh, peacefully passed away in her sleep, Thursday, June 17, 2021. She was just 1-1/2 months shy of her 109th birthday. She continued a long family tradition of female old-age survivors. Her mother, Sara Green, died at 93; her sister, Nina Bey, at 97; and her grandmother, Bina Webb, who was born a slave, lived to be 103.
She was the wife of the late Jesse E Coleman Sr. whom she met and married in Uniontown, where she grew up and went to school.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Sr.; and son, Jesse Jr. She is survived by a son, David Coleman of Pittsburgh; and daughter, Teresa Coleman Clark of Palmdale, Calif.; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. July 8, in the Robinson Funeral Home, 2025 Perrysville Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15214. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. July 9 in the Trinity Lutheran Church, Northside, 616 North Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Interment to follow in the Highwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Coleman had requested donations be made to her favorite charity, the St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 N Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325, 800-341-2235.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.