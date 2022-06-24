Beatrice Elizabeth Barron House

Dawson
Beatrice “Bea” Elizabeth Barron House, 91, of Dawson, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2022, in her home, with her loving family by her side. She was born October 14, 1930, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of Parsons M. and Agnes B. Carnock Barron.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, David H. “Pappy” House, Jr.; daughter, Darlene Faye House Redman.
Bea was a member of the Bryan United Methodist Church, Dawson.
She is survived by her daughter, Denise Zundel and husband John of Vanderbilt; grandson, Donald D. Redman, Jr. and wife Maria of Venetia; brother, James R. Barron of Scottdale; sisters, Mary Kelley of Smithton, Nancy J. Barron of Orlando, Fla.
Bea’s family with receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Saturday, June 25, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, with Pastor Ed Sutton officiating.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Scottdale Amedisys Hospice caregivers, Pam and Sandy; Pastor Lee Maley; friends and caregivers, Cindy, Christina and Krista.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
