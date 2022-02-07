Fairchance
Beatrice Irene Muhar Sutton, 71, of Fairchance passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022 at the Uniontown Hospital.
She was born October 20, 1950, in Waynesburg, a daughter of Chester A. Muhar Sr. and Mary Luella Stiers Muhar.
Surviving are her loving family, her husband, Ronnie D. Sutton Sr.; children, Ronnie D. Sutton Jr., Ramona I. Sutton Lint and husband Oliver and Rhenda M. Sutton; grandchildren, Taylor Lint, Michael Sutton and wife Kudora, Alexandra Lint, Savannah Sutton and Landon Sutton; siblings, Dora Muhar Farrier and husband Ted, Esther Muhar Hatfield, Chester A. Muhar Jr. and Brian Muhar and several nieces and nephews.
Beatrice was a graduate of Mapletown High School; a graduate of Fayette Area Vo-Tech School in Practical Nursing and retired from SCI Greene as an LPN.
She was a member of the Sulfur Springs Gospel Church.
A private family visitation and service will be held in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. on Monday, February 7, 2022 with Pastor Dale Gillespie officiating.
