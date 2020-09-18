Uniontown
Beatrice Mae Gallagher Pitts, 95, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, Thursday, September 17, 2020, at her residence.
She was born June 14, 1925, in Uniontown. Preceding her in death were her parents, Ralph Harper and Emma Gallagher; her husband, Homer Pitts; a son, David Pitts; daughter-in-law, Carol Pitts; and three brothers.
Beatrice was a loving mother and grandmother who lived her life caring for her children and their families.
Surviving are four children, Donna Pitts of Uniontown, Dale Pitts and wife Connie of Smithfield, Gary Pitts and wife Brenda and Daniel Pitts, all of Uniontown; two granddaughters, Amber Leigh Pitts and Amanda Pitts; and three great-grandchildren, Julian Brown II, Jordan Brown and Briella Lawrence.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday until 11 a.m., the time of service with Pastor Vincent Winfrey officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
During visitation and services masks will be required and social distancing followed per COVID-19 restrictions.
