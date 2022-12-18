Beatrice Marucci

Uniontown
Beatrice “Beattie” Marucci, 95, of Uniontown, passed away at her home on Thursday evening, December 15, 2022.
Beattie, the longtime owner of the Shadyside Inn with her late sister, Bushie Marucci, and late brother, Jack Marucci, was born on April 19, 1927, to Camillo B. and Julia Gismondi Marucci.
Beattie is survived by her sister, Mary Louise Marucci Nepa, of Uniontown; her sister-in-law, Amelia Marucci, of Landsdale; six nieces and nephews: Patsy Nepa Beckman, of Middletown, Md., Jim Marucci, of Pittsburgh, Jack Marucci, of Baton Rouge, La., Jerry Marucci, of Ossining, N.Y., Frank Nepa, of Pittsburgh and Marisa Marucci Brnardic, of Landsdale; and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews.
Beattie was a lifelong resident of Uniontown and a lifelong member of St. Therese Roman Catholic Church.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at St. Therese. In advance of the funeral, beginning at 9:30 a.m., friends and family can gather at the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 71 S. Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, where parting prayers will be said at 10:15 a.m.
Interment at Sylvan Heights Cemetery follows the funeral.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.terravecchiahakyfh.com
