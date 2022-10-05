Connellsville
Beatrice Teets Hillen Snyder, 93, of Connellsville, and formerly of Uniontown, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, in Highlands Hospital.
She was born July 3, 1929, in Gibbon Glade. She is the daughter of the late Demerrit Teets and Edith Boyd Teets.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Dennis Teets, 2017; and a husband, Clarence Snyder, 2018.
She is survived by two children, Dale Hillen and Cindy Overly Hillen; four grandchildren, Melissa Hillen, Matthew Overly, Derek Overly and Eric Teets. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Justice Hillen, Christian Overly, Justin Overly, Slade Overly and Veronica Overly; and two great-great-grandchildren, Emily Hillen and Eli Hillen.
She was a North Union graduate and retired from Sensus.
Family and friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022, and until 11 a.m., the time of the service, Friday, October 7, 2022. Interment will follow in Farmington Bethel Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.