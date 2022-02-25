Lemont Furnace
Bedy Richard Lizza, 96, of Lemont Furnace, passed away due to complications of COVID-19 Sunday, February 20, 2022, in Uniontown.
He was born September 29, 1925, to the late Bedy Lizza and the late Margaret Costabile Lizza.
Bedy was a member of the Connellsville High School graduating class of 1943.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served as a staff sergeant in World War II. He was a member of both the 312 Bomb Group and the 386 Bomb Squad, completing 25 missions in the South Pacific Theater and the Japanese Occupation.
He was a lifetime member of St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church in Dunbar.
An industrial engineer by trade, he worked as a manager of Anchor Hocking Glass - Closure Division for 35 years until his retirement.
Bedy was an entrepreneur and very active in his community. He was the original founder of Yough Bank and director there; the owner of the Comet Drive-In; a partner and board member of Keystone Fireworks; on the Advisory Board of Scottdale Bank; a member of Connellsville Jaycees Club; president of the Kiwanis Club; on the N.C.C.M.W.A. board; former president of Dunbar Borough Council; a senior member of the Connellsville Elks; member of the Catholic War Veterans; and a member of the American Legion.
He is survived by his two daughters, Cathleen (George) Muzika and Nancy (Lawrence) Glad; grandchildren, Kenneth (Tiffany) VanSickle III, Claire Komacek, Anne (Heath) Miller, Elise (Ryan) Fike, Emma Glad, Ethan Glad, Emile Glad, Elora Glad and Ean Glad; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife of 70 years, Catherine D. Cupiraggi Lizza; his daughter, Christine Van Sickle; and his three brothers, Wilbur Lizza, Fred Lizza and Harry Lizza.
Arrangements by BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
There will be NO PUBLIC VISITATION.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, February 28, in St. Aloysius R.C. Church, Ranch Road, Dunbar, with Fr. Paul Lisik as celebrant.
Military honors will be accorded by Hopwood AMVETS Post 103 at St. Rita's Cemetery, Connellsville, where internment will take place.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
