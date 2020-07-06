Uniontown
Begrenda J. Corbin Meadows, 79, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, Friday July 3, 2020.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday until 11 a.m., the hour of service, with Pastor Michael Estep officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing will be followed and masks are to be worn by visitors unless they are exempted due to health considerations.
