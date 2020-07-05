Uniontown
Begrenda J. Corbin Meadows, 79, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Friday July 3, 2020.
She was born March 29, 1941, in Vanderlip, W.Va., a daughter of Andy and Bernice Shockey Corbin.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a grandson, Larry Brent Bartholow; and a brother, Clarence Corbin.
Begrenda had formerly been employed at Sensus Technologies. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed spending quality time with her grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are a son, Steven Meadows and wife Robin of Uniontown; a daughter, Sonja Penwell and husband Robert of Dunbar; four grandchildren, Lucas Bartholow and wife Harley, Justine Meadows, Sera Meadows and Alexandra Meadows; two great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Erik Bartholow; and six siblings, Joanna Sine of Rockville, Md., William Corbin and wife Shelia of Shanks, W.Va., Ronald Corbin and wife Bonnie and Gerald Corbin and wife Connie, all of Romney, W.Va. and Phyllis Sieben and husband Ronald and Harold Corbin and wife Cathy, all of Augusta, W.Va.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday until 11 a.m., the hour of service, with Pastor Michael Estep officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing will be followed and masks are to be worn by visitors unless they are exempted due to health considerations.
