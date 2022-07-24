Smithfield
Belva Hanon, 75, Smithfield, Pa., housewife and mother, passed away at home on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
She was born January 10, 1947 in McClellandtown, Pa.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Alva and Minnesota Conaway; several brothers and sisters, and her son, Clark “Tyke” Hanon Jr.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Sam and wife Sandy Hanon, Kathy and husband David Hoone, and Betty Jack and husband Doug Frazee; her grandchildren, Brandi Legg, Rebecca Hoone, Cullen and Megan Hoone, Paityn Frazee, Taylor Hanon, Brianna Hanon, Ashley Rolaf and Jayelynn Wroble; great and great-great grandchildren; many, many loved ones that were like grandchildren to her; several brothers and sisters, Jim, Blaine, Opal, Libby, Beatrice and Linda; sisters-in-law, Ruth Ellen and Betty; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends and family 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, and 9 to 10 a.m. Monday the time of servie in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH Funeral Home, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. with Pastor Kenny Rockwell officiating.
Interment will follow in Greendale Cemetery, Masontown, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to: Backpack Ministry and Foodbank Ministry, White House Free Methodist Church, 2125 Springhill-Furnace Road, Smithfield, Pa. 15478.
