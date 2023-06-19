Smithfield
Belva "Belle" Sutton Wilson passed to her eternal reward unexpectedly Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
She was born April 11, 1939, a daughter of Jesse James Sutton and Maggie Rhodes Sutton.
In addition to her parents, Belle was predeceased by the following: brother, Phillip Sutton; sister, Ann Hull; sister, Sarah Boord; brother, Walter John Sutton; and sister, Thelma "Jo" Golden; brother- in-law, George Swaney Sr.; sister-in-law, Ida "Sis" Swaney Sutton; nephew, George Swaney Jr.; niece, Julie Morris; nephew, Ronald Boord; and nephew, Douglas Wayne Boord.
Belle is survived by her husband of 64 years, Harry "Buck" Wilson; sons, Kenneth Wilson and Kevin Wilson; and her loving cat, Candy.
She will be deeply missed by her surviving siblings, Ralph "Elick, Boots" Sutton, Ethel "Betty" Sutton Swaney, and Marvin "Max" and Grace Sutton; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Belle was a long-term member of Springhill Furnace Presbyterian Church. She sang in the choir and helped out with many activities. She also supported her husband, Buck's ministry at the Tent Church. Belva will be remembered for her sense of humor and her kindness in remembering people's birthdays and anniversaries with cards and small gifts.
She was an Avon representative for many years and enjoyed her clients.
Belle was a homemaker and enjoyed taking care of her home, family and many others in the neighborhood.
She loved shopping and spending time with her sister, Joan Golden, who passed in December leaving her heartbroken.
Belle was a loving, caring and kind friend to everyone she met.
She will be greatly missed by all including her close friend, Dorothy Garcia of Point Marion.
The family will greet friends and family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, and from 9 to 10 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Wednesday, June 21, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, with Pastor Molly Hall officiating.
Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva.
Memorial contributions to the Springhill Presbyterian Church or the Collier Volunteer Fire Department.
