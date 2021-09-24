Uniontown
Ben P. Rayoni, 91, of Uniontown, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, surrounded by his loving family, Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Ben was born January 31, 1930, to the late Sebastiano Rayoni and Rosa Trusio Rayoni.
Ben was a man of great stature while soft spoken and humble of heart. He served in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. He enjoyed cooking and baking, and as a young adult worked in a bakery often speaking of the cakes and pies he made. Along with his love for cooking, he had a hearty appetite, especially for sweet snacks.
Ben was an avid sports fan who loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates, having played baseball himself as a child. Ben loved his children dearly and only wanted the best for them. But most of all he loved his Lord. He was a member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church in Uniontown.
In addition to his parents, Ben was preceded in death by his brother, Albert; and sister, Mary.
Left to cherish Ben’s memory are his children, Regina Asbury and husband Terry, Tina McLee, Ben Rayoni, Kevin Rayoni, and Michelle Jordan and husband Albert; sisters, Sue Geran and Helen Gabadlo; grandchildren, Amber, Kinesha, Leah, Madeline, Marcus and Dalton; eight great-grandchildren; his former wife, Thelma, who tirelessly cared for him during his illness.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for its support and especially to Donna for her loving care.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Funeral services will be private for the family.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
