On Friday, August 26, 2022, The Honorable Benjamin Barry Terner, of Leesburg, Va., passed away peacefully in his home.
He leaves behind daughters, Jessica and Michele Terner; future son-in-law, Peter Kuempel; stepsons, Kevin and Matthew Siebert; granddaughter, Katherine Byrnes; step-grandson, Grant Siebert and future step-grandson, John Kuempel; and sister, Elaine Malyn.
He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews: Cindy (Richard) Portno, Lee (Sue) Rosenbaum, Linda (Ken) Lichtman, Neil (Hillary) Malyn and Mark (Lisa) Malyn;
Dear brother of Elaine Malyn and the late Estelle Rosenbaum. He is also survived by many beloved cousins and friends.
He was the former husband of Janet R. Terner and Leslie Siebert Terner, and the beloved and cherished companion of the late Sheron Weiner. He is also survived by Sheron's children, Marcia (companion, Paul Foldes) and Ellis "Ott" Weiner.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, Md. Shiva will be observed.
For more details, contact Michele Terner, at 301-633-9549.
Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.
