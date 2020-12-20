Dilliner
Benjamin F. Jordan, 82, of Dilliner, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Born August 6, 1938, in Dilliner, he was a son of the late Ben Jordan Sr. and Robina Holt Jordan, who died when he was just two years old.
His loving wife of 60 years, Patty, survives him, as does his two devoted children, Dave and Diana. He was a loving grandfather to five grandchildren, Arica, Skyller, Ben, Presley and Kyle, and cherished the time spent with them. Ben enjoyed talking about horses to our daughter-in-law, Lisa.
He has several nieces and nephews. He loved his farm, his cows, horses and his mule, Ruby. He loved taking family members, neighbors and people for horse and buggy rides.
Of his eight sisters, all are deceased except Betty and Tillie. Previously deceased sisters were Annie, MaryEllen and Nancy, and this year alone, three other sisters, Emma, Evon and Josephine also passed away. It has been a bad year. He was also predeceased by two brothers, Harry and Jim.
He is survived by half-sisters Cathy, Ruthy; and half-brother Pete, who he enjoyed spending time with talking about hunting and sighting in guns.
Ben has been a member of the Catholic church community for more than 60 years. He loved his God and his church and would never miss going to Mass.
He also loved all his Marine Corps brothers and spent time talking to his "Brother Marines" when and wherever they met. He never met a person who he did not know or love. He enjoyed going to flea markets to talk to people and to find special things for people, like leather jackets and good leather shoes and boots, which he enjoyed giving away. His other social gathering was at the Waynesburg Livestock Auction, where everyone knew him. I know most people will miss him and I can't imagine life without him. He was the only love of my life. But Jesus in his wisdom had a better place prepared for him, and His will be done. May God Bless you, my loving husband, on your journey home to Jesus.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, December 20, and from 10 to 10:30 a.m., when a prayer service will be held Monday, December 21, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. in St. Hubert Roman Catholic Church, Point Marion. CDC recommendations will be adhered to at the funeral home and church.
Condolences to the family may be left at www.herod-rishel.com.
