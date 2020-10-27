Martin
Benjamin R. Augustine, born January 11, 1938, in Uniontown, went to be with his beloved wife, Susan L. Augustine, Saturday, October 24, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Anthony Augustine and Anthony Reynolds.
He leaves behind four children, Sherry Augustine, Debbie and husband Matt Cielma, Vickie Augustine and Ben J. Augustine; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; very close nephew James Augustine; and many other loving nieces and nephews.
Ben was a devoted husband and father. Despite physical limitations, he worked hard to provide for his family his whole life. He will be missed by so many. We can all find comfort in knowing he is now rejoined with the love of his life.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Thursday, October 29.
Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance.
