Uniontown
Benny C. Bryner, 88, of Uniontown, passed away in his home, with his loving family by his side, Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Wednesday, May 31, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where Military Honors will be accorded in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Hillman Cancer Center in Uniontown, in Benny's memory. Inurnment is private.
