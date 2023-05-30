Uniontown
Benny C. Bryner, 88, of Uniontown, passed away in his home, with his loving family by his side, Saturday, May 27, 2023. He was born March 28, 1935, in Hopwood, a son of the late Michael and Rebecca Jane Tressler Bryner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Daniel J. Boyd; and his great-grandsons, Ethan Scott Earley and Trenton Jaxon Carmack.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 68 years and the love of his life, Margaret Hart Bryner; his children, Bonny V. (Jeff) Martz, Benny M. Bryner and Edith R. (Bradley) Steffy; his grandchildren, Thomas Boyd, Jesica (Rome) Conklin, Cynthia (Brian) Earley, Heather (Ryan) Shuff, Mary Boyd, Rebecca (Tom) Smalley, Jon R. (Zeinab) Steiner and Raechel (Wes) Steiner; his greatgrandchildren, Alexis, Alycia, Ashton, Kaden, Trystan, Andrew, Lyric, Gage, Talon, Willow, Danica, Wolfdyn, Ridge and two on the way. His great-great-grandchildren, Mateo and Eleanor; and his special nephew, Johnny Bryner.
Benny served in the U.S. Army, was the North Union code enforcement officer and worked for 45 years with Columbia Gas.
Visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Wednesday, May 31, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where Military Honors will be accorded in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Hillman Cancer Center in Uniontown, in Benny's memory. Inurnment is private.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
