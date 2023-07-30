Uniontown, Pa.
Bernadette A. "Bernie" Krch, 78, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023, in LaFayette Manor.
She was born August 1, 1944, in Oliver, Fayette County, a daughter of the late Paul and Margaret Yarup.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Paul Gregory Krch; and brother, Paul Vincent Yarup.
Bernie was a 1962 graduate of North Union High School. She enjoyed spending time with her family, baking, playing bingo and the daily number.
Left to cherish Bernie's memory are her sons, Douglas and Steven; grandchildren: Brianna (Dan), Mackenzie, Peter, Madison and Jacob; great-grandchildren, Braedon and Lorelai; sister, Deloris Brandt; brother, Joseph Yarup; and nieces, cousins and many loving family members and friends.
Family and friends will be received at the GATES FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY LLC, 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA, 15401, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 31st. A prayer service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 1st. Interment will follow at Mt. St. Macrina, Uniontown.
