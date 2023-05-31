Uniontown
Bernadette Celestine Mullen Livingston, 88, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Beechwood Court, with loving family by her side.
She was born November 29, 1934, in Herbert.
Bernadette was predeceased by her parents, Peter Joseph Mullen and Veronica Ksemzock Mullen; husband, Paul Philip "Buck" Livingston; and nine siblings: Frances "Bonnie" Sylvester, Joseph Mullen, Catherine Zwolinski, Thomas Mullen, Mary Kastanis, Veronica Gancos, Cecelia Kotyuha, Eileen Belliconish and Jane Bellan; and a son-in-law, David Hoover.
Bernadette graduated from Redstone High School, Class of 1953, and was a member of Saint Therese Roman Catholic Church Uniontown. She was a very loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Bernadette was a mall walker for over 30 years and was an avid fan of the Steelers, Penguins, Pirates and the WVU Mountaineers.
Surviving are five children: Edith "Edie" Hoover, Debra "Deb' Nedley (Harry) and Paul B. Livingston, all of Uniontown, Melinda "Mindi" Bopp of Chambersburg and Erin McAllister (Michael) of Annapolis, Md.; nine grandchildren: Amanda, Allison, Trevor, Rex, Morgan, Sean, Jack, Liam and Ella; five great-grandchildren: Derek, Hillary, Luke, Dylan and Matthew; and a sister, Joan Cech of Cardale.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, and until 9:30 a.m. on Friday, when Prayers of Transfer will be said, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Saint Therese Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street Uniontown.
Parish Prayer Vigil will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in memory of Bernadette be made to Smile Train, 633 Third Avenue, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10017.
