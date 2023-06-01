Uniontown
Bernadette Celestine Mullen Livingston, 88, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Beechwood Court, with loving family by her side.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, and until 9:30 a.m. on Friday, when Prayers of Transfer will be said, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Saint Therese Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street Uniontown.
Parish Prayer Vigil will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in memory of Bernadette be made to Smile Train, 633 Third Avenue, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10017.
