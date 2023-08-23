Uniontown
Bernadette M. Tajc Hamborsky, 80, of Uniontown, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023, at Uniontown Hospital.
Born January 24, 1943, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Andrew and Anna Falat Tajc. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Hamborsky.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Tajc.
She is survived by her children, Leonard (Rhonda) Hamborsky, Bernard (Jamie) Hamborsky, Lynnette Hillen, Denise (Eric) Gordon and Andrew (Amy) Hamborsky; her grandchildren, Jessika, John, Andrew Jr., Dakota, Autumn and Faith; her great-grandchildren, Xavier, Presleigh, Andrew II and Axel.
Bernadette was a self employed beautician. She was a member of St. Mary (Nativity) Church and the Columbian Association of Uniontown. She enjoyed going to the Casino and Bingo.
Services are private. Announcement by the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC. of Uniontown.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.