Bernadette Rose DeKatch

Bernadette Rose "Bernie" DeKatch, 73, of Green Bay, Wis., passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020. She was born August 11, 1947, to Paul and Ellen Lazaran DeKatch in Uniontown.
She is survived by special friends, who were her family, Kathleen (Dale) Choronzy and Karen (Jamie Desotell) Maccaux; cousins including John (Linda) Martinelli; and an aunt, Dorothy Lazaran.
In addition to her mother, Ellen DeKatch, she was preceded in death by her father and stepmother, Paul and Margie DeKatch; a brother, Paul DeKatch; aunts, uncles; and special friends Viola Maki and Laila (Robert) Vandenbush.
There will be a memorial gathering from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., the time of a memorial service, Saturday, December 19, in PROKO-WALL FUNERAL HOME, 1630 E. Mason Street, Green Bay, Wis. Interment of her urn will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Green Bay.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.prokowall.com.
Memorials may be directed to Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, Green Bay, WI 54302. Please write ATTN: DeKatch Family on the outside of the envelope.
