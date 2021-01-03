Ocean Pines
Bernadine Anita Vilsack, age 86, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Born in Uniontown, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Vincent and Margaret Trocheck.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 65 years, Bernard A. Vilsack; daughters, Catherine A. Vilsack of Edgewater, Md., Cheri L. Simpson and her husband, Michael, of Union Bridge, Md.; and her estranged daughter, Mari C. Cummings of Solomons Island, Md. She was an adored grandmother to four grandchildren, Eric Hajducsek, Crystal Lowe (Mike), Theresa Alexander (Wade), and Samantha Greenberg (Tim), and five great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Vilsack was a 1952 graduate of North Union High School where she was a cheerleader. She later became employed briefly by a textile factory which made clothing. She spent her life as a homemaker raising her family and grandchildren. Upon moving to Ocean Pines, she became a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, the Red Hat Society, and the Northside Park Line Dancers, which has been performing at Spring and Sunfest for 20 years. She also enjoyed bowling with the O.C. Bowling League and was an avid card player.
Friends may call 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, January 4 at the Burbage Funeral Home. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Savior Catholic Church, 1705 Philadelphia Avenue, Ocean City, MD at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 5, Rev. John Solomon will officiate. Interment will follow in Garden in the Pines in Berlin.
A donation in her memory may be made to: Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802-1722 or donate online at StansellHouse.org. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com Masks and social distancing required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.