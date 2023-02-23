Bernadine F. Herchko Lafko

Bernadine F. "Bernie" Herchko Lafko, 85, passed away Monday, February 20, 2023. She was born September 27, 1937, in Trotter, a daughter of the late Joseph and Susan Vozar Herchko.
She was a member St. John's Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis.
For most of her life Bernie was a home maker and enjoyed travelling with her late husband, Joe Lafko. She also enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh sports teams play, particularly the Penguins, vacationing at the beach with her family, and visiting local casinos with her cousin, Betty Ann Lasko. Bernie's biggest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren, whether it was watching them play sports or just visiting with them. She was a very loving and doting mother and grandmother. She will be sadly missed by everyone.
She is survived three children, Joseph R. Lafko and wife Shannon of Gibsonia, Valerie Lafko Eiben and husband Kevin of Jefferson, Md., Matthew Lafko and wife Candy of Tarentum; seven grandchildren, Nathaniel Eiben, Nicole Eiben Schneider and husband Sam, Joseph Ryan Lafko, Alex Eiben, Jenna Lafko, Bethany Lafko, Christina Lafko; and great-grandaughter, Cassie Jo Schneider, sister, Julia Goretsky; and brother-in-law, Albert Lafko and wife Patricia of Denver, Colo.
In addition to her parents, Bernie was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. Lafko (January 31, 2022); brothers, Albert Herchko (1972), Paul Herchko (2008), John Herchko (2009) and Edward Herchko (2011); and sisters, Veronica Blanish (1994), Anna Coplin (1991), Margaret Herchko (2006), Catherine Lowe (2010), Stephanie Williams (2010), Helen Hesslau (2011) and Mary Speeney (2013).
Visitation will be heldfrom 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 24, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS, LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515, where Prayers of Transfer will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 25, in the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church, with the Rev. Rodolfo Mejia as celebrant. Interment will take place in St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Cemetery. Members of St. John's parish will pray the rosary for the departed soul of Bernadine at 3 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.